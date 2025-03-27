Astronaut Butch Wilmore’s family celebrates his return home after being stranded in space

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally back home after a mission into space stretched nine months beyond expectations.

Their trip to space was originally supposed to last just eight days, but NASA determined that Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, their launch vehicle, wasn’t safe.

Wilmore’s wife, Deanna, and daughter, Logan, waited through holidays, birthdays, and big milestones to welcome him home.

“We had so many people tell us they were praying for it. So, we certainly appreciate all those because we know that the lord answers prayers and that he brought Crew 9 home safely, and those prayers definitely helped do the job,” Deanna Wilmore said.

Butch finally made it home last week aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, and will now be able to celebrate his daughter’s graduation this year.

