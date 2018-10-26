0 At least 400 Orange, Seminole residents victims in identify theft scheme

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thieves are targeting hundreds of Orange and Seminole county mail boxes to steal fraudulently requested credit cards and drivers licenses, investigators said.

At least 400 people have been victimized since last month.

Victims gathered at a community meeting in Mount Dora and were shocked that the problem has become so widespread.

It was about a month ago when Claire Nardone noticed something strange.

“Three days went when we didn't even get a piece of junk mail,” she said.

Her suspicions were confirmed when her credit card company called a few days later.

“And they basically said, ‘Congratulations, you've got a new Capital One card,’” Nardone said.

Nardone did not apply for a new card and she also did not ask for a replacement driver’s license.

A postal inspector, who could not be identified due to his undercover work with the U.S. Postal Service, said since last month, he's noticed thieves stealing people's identities in Orange and Seminole counties.

“We're not sure how that information was compromised, but it was already out,” he said.

He said the thieves use a victim’s information to apply for credit cards and request drivers licenses, which are then sent to the victim’s house where they're waiting by your mailbox to intercept it.

So far, the postal inspector has identified at least 400 victims.

The postal inspector said he's working with other police agencies to identify suspects.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission and local police immediately.

