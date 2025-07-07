Robin Severance-Lopez bails out of jail

TAVARES, Fla. — Robin Severance-Lopez is out of jail after a Lake County judge approved the money for it on Monday.

Severance-Lopez had been in jail since June 23. The court had to approve the $400,000 bail money and ensure that it did not come from the illegal gambling operation that she’s accused of participating in.

Her estranged husband, suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, bailed out of jail on $1 million for his racketeering charges on June 26.

His three co-defendants who have been arrested have also bailed out. They are Sheldon Wetherholt, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick.

The final co-defendant, Ying Zhang, left the country before being arrested.

