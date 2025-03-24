Attorney says Tavares child abuse suspects could face death penalty

TAVARES, Fla. — New charges are expected against the couple accused of torturing the woman’s 10-year-old to death. And an attorney says the state could seek the death penalty on those charges.

Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker are behind bars at the Lake County jail, accused of abusing her son Xavier Williams until he died.

Court documents the pair faces multiple charges, including child abuse, but that is expected to change soon, as police are expected to be announce new charges Monday afternoon in light of Xavier’s death on Friday after after almost a month in critical condition.

“The most likely charge that should be filed today would be second murder charge. A prosecutor cannot file a first-degree charge without having a grand jury returning an indictment,” said Orlando criminal attorney Adam Pollack.

Pollack explained that it will all depend on the official charges expected to come from the state attorney’s office. Depending on those charges, Mills and Walker could face life in prison or even the death penalty.

“If convicted, then most likely will live the rest of your life in prison, based on this type of case,” he said.

Walker’s scheduled arraignment hearing on Monday scheduled for Walker was canceled after he hired a private attorney.

Mills’ hearing was also canceled.

According to Tavares police, the pair would use 10-pound weights, copper wires and a flashlight to abuse both Williams and his younger brother.

“I am very sad and concerned about what happened to this little boy,” said Linda Daughtry, a neighbor who stopped by the growing memorial in front of the little boy’s home to drop off a teddy bear. “It’s just unreal that someone bring children to this world and treat them like that or allow someone to treat them that way.”

The home on Dora Avenue in Tavares was the place where police say both Xavier and his little brother were abused multiple times. Each day, more and more notes, cards, and candles are dropped off in hopes to honor the life of the little boy.

