0 Attorneys question why Orlando man accused of murdering wife filed new corporation

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are questions about why an Orlando man accused of murdering his wife in their Delaney Park home started a new business after she died.

Shanti Cooper-Tronnes was found dead in her home nearly a year ago. Her husband David Tronnes is charged in her death.

According to filings in probate case regarding her estate, attorneys for Cooper-Tronnes’ first husband wrote they believe David started a new business to hide money that belonged to his dead wife’s estate.

Cooper-Tronnes' relatives said detectives told them she was beaten to death in a shower at her home on East Copeland Drive near South Orange Avenue and West Gore Street.

Ever since Cooper-Tronnes was found dead, it seems investigators have questioned her husband's behavior.

Last month, WFTV reported Tronnes visited a popular gay men’s gym and spa more than 70 times leading up to and through his marriage.

State records show Tronnes started a new corporation in August called DMJT, LLC a few weeks before he was arrested in Cooper-Tronnes' death.

In documents filed in the probate for her estate, Cooper-Tronnes' first husband made it clear he “believes that David Tronnes created DMJT, LLC for the purpose of concealing the Decedent’s fund after her death.”

Now it seems prosecutors are questioning the actions of Tronnes’ attorneys.

Defense attorneys subpoenaed attorneys in the probate case asking them to bring all “email correspondence, call logs, and text messages pertaining to communications with the State Attorney’s Office.”

Prosecutors are trying to kill that subpoena—and calling for sanctions against the defense, saying the defense is trying to use a backdoor to get their “work product” or research on the case against Tronnes.

“Obviously the state attorney's office is very concerned that some of the information the defense is seeking is covered by the work product privilege. They don't want that in the hands of the defense,” said Bill Sheaffer, WFTV legal analyst.

The state attorney’s office is hoping a decision on the subpoena will be made before Monday because that’s the day the attorneys in the probate case are supposed to disclose all that information.



