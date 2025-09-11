ATV riders in Kissimmee accused of burglary, grand theft, and causing $60K in damage, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is seeking two suspects in burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief incidents near Florida Coach Drive, which caused over $60,000 in damages.

The suspects were seen riding an ATV during both incidents, which has raised concerns among local residents due to the significant property damage.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the ATV or has seen it in the neighborhood to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or email seeitsayit@kissimmee.gov.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

