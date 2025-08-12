Audit reveals former Seminole County elections supervisor used taxpayer funds for legal defense

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An audit has uncovered that Chris Anderson, the former Seminole County Supervisor of Elections, used taxpayer money to pay for his legal costs.

An external firm conducted an audit of the office’s finances from October 1, 2024, to January 6, 2025, in response to concerns raised by an internal audit earlier this year.

Chris Anderson responded to the findings, stating, “Florida law entitles public officials to indemnification when sued for actions taken in good faith within the scope of their duties.”

The audit was launched following concerns about Anderson’s conduct after his appointment by Governor Ron DeSantis last year.

The audit revealed that Anderson engaged an attorney and billed the legal expenses to the county, resulting in a cost of $161,000 to taxpayers.

Anderson faced a lawsuit from his former chief counsel, Philip Kaprow, who accused him of ethical violations. Kaprow claimed Anderson provided favors to friends and defamed him and his wife on Facebook.

The audit revealed that Anderson refunded $1.2 million to the county budget, a much larger amount compared to other counties, leading to additional scrutiny of the services offered.

The findings suggest that the county should consider recovering the legal expenses paid for Anderson, given the ongoing situation and pending civil rights litigation.

