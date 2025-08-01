August could see spike in tropical activity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropically things remain quiet, but the month of August typically sees a large spike in tropical activity.

Currently some long range global models indicate that we could see some tropical development off the coast of the Carolinas later next week.

In the middle of August, our eyes will turn to the open Atlantice, where waves coming off the coast of Africa will see an increase likelihood of developing as the move west.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group