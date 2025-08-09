Authorities investigate homicide after woman found dead in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman in her 30s was found dead with signs of trauma in the 700 block of 20th Street early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. on August 9th, 2025, and found the woman deceased.

The case is classified as a homicide, and detectives are thoroughly examining the circumstances around her death.

The woman’s identity remains undisclosed, and authorities have not shared any details about a potential motive for the crime.

Furthermore, no details are currently available regarding potential suspects or witnesses.

