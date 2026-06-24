Avelo Airlines expands Florida service with new Orlando route

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it is adding new nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to the Charlotte, North Carolina, region later this year.

The airline said flights between Orlando and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport will begin Nov. 18, 2026. The route will operate four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Avelo said one-way fares will start at $49.

The new Orlando route is part of a broader Florida expansion that also includes flights from Tampa and Fort Myers to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, as well as service from Lakeland International Airport to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The Lakeland-to-Aguadilla route is scheduled to begin Nov. 18 and will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Avelo said it will operate the routes using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The full list of new routes includes:

Orlando to Concord, North Carolina: starts Nov. 18, four days a week

Lakeland to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: starts Nov. 18, twice weekly

Fort Myers to Concord, North Carolina: starts Nov. 19, twice weekly

Tampa to Concord, North Carolina: starts Nov. 20, twice weekly

Flights are available through Avelo’s website.

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