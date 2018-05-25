Baby found wrapped in towel on roadside in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A newborn is recovering at a Tampa hospital after he was found abandoned on the side of a road, authorities said.
Someone found the baby Thursday night wrapped in a red towel on 18th Street and 143rd Avenue, Hillsborough County deputies said.
Florida’s Safe Haven law states that newborns up to seven days old can be left with an employee at a hospital or at a fire station.
Deputies said they contacted the baby’s mother, but have not released her name.
No information was released on whether the mother will be charged.
The baby is in stable, but critical condition.
