  • Baby found wrapped in towel on roadside in Tampa

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    TAMPA, Fla. - A newborn is recovering at a Tampa hospital after he was found abandoned on the side of a road, authorities said.

     

    Related Headlines

    Someone found the baby Thursday night wrapped in a red towel on 18th Street and 143rd Avenue, Hillsborough County deputies said.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    Florida’s Safe Haven law states that newborns up to seven days old can be left with an employee at a hospital or at a fire station.

     

    Deputies said they contacted the baby’s mother, but have not released her name.

     

    No information was released on whether the mother will be charged.

     

    The baby is in stable, but critical condition.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Baby found wrapped in towel on roadside in Tampa

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tropical rain heads to Central Florida this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed at downtown Orlando apartment complex, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    The 14 most dangerous sunscreens for kids, according to experts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot in vehicle on SR 408 in Orange County