Baby in good health after being brought to fire station, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A baby is in good health after being surrendered to a fire station in St. Johns County, the sheriff’s office said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to assist after a newborn baby was brought to St. Johns County Fire Rescue Fire Station 17.

SJSO said the incident attracted a lot of attention as the initial information indicated the baby may have been abandoned at a separate location along the road.

SJCFR initially told Action News Jax that the baby was found in a box alive along Silverleaf Parkway.

SJSO said its Special Victims Unit Detectives immediately began to investigate the circumstances and discovered the mother surrendered the baby to the fire station in good health and in accordance with the law.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said there is no evidence of a crime, and no further updates will be provided.

SJCFR said the baby was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the baby is currently stable at this time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.