Babysitter arrested for felony child abuse in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a babysitter on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after a baby in her care was found with significant facial bruising.

The investigation began after the infant’s parents reported finding bruises on the child’s face and nose following a stay with Viviana Harumi Ortiz-Lopez. Although the suspect claimed the baby caused the injuries to herself, medical professionals later determined the marks were not self-inflicted and appeared consistent with an adult-sized hand.

The victim’s parents told deputies that Ortiz-Lopez had been recommended to them for babysitting services. On the day of the arrest, they dropped the baby off and noted everything appeared normal. They later received a phone call from Ortiz-Lopez, who stated the child would not stop crying and needed to be picked up. When the parents arrived, they discovered the bruising on the baby’s face.

Deputies initially responded to the victim’s home and observed the injuries. After speaking with the parents, deputies advised them to take the infant to a hospital for a professional evaluation. Medical professionals at the hospital and from Kimberly’s Center examined the child and concluded the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Investigators noted that the bruising was consistent with the size of an adult hand.

During an interview with law enforcement, Ortiz-Lopez said she regularly babysits for multiple families throughout the area. When detectives confronted her regarding the specific injuries found on the baby, she provided several contradictory statements. Due to the nature of her work with various local families, detectives expressed concern that there may be other victims who have not yet been identified.

Ortiz-Lopez was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he faces a charge of felony child abuse. She is currently being held without bond as the investigation into potential additional victims continues.

