Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge reopens with new additions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge is back open, and county leaders say it’s better than ever.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined other leaders to cut the ribbon on the grand reopening Monday morning.

The refuge has undergone $5.5 million worth of upgrades, including a new new visitor center, animal care building, community center, food preparation building and administrative offices.

The refuge will continue to rehabilitate and release native wildlife while expanding education programs.

“Our goal in Orange County is to make sure that as we grow, we grow responsibly, but we also do protect some of the green spaces that we have in the county,” Demings said,

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group