Back-to-school 2023: Disney Cruise Line helps students in Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line helped students prepare for the new school year.

Crew members joined volunteering efforts to fight food insecurity and support students in this new school season.

While the ship was in port, the Disney Wish crew packed hundreds of meals at The Children’s Hunger Project.

Meal packages had kid favorites, including apple sauce, crackers, juice, and more.

“To be able to spend this time with the team and to do something so important and so special-- it’s magical,” said Disney Wish assistant cruise director, Anacia.

In addition to the meal packaging, crew members went to the Supply Zone for Teachers in Brevard County this summer to help organize over 70,000 items and fill pencil cases with school supplies.

Disney Cruise Line also donated to the Brevard Schools Foundation to support programs throughout the school year.

These efforts aim to create the same magic Disney makes on land in port communities.

