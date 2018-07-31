0 Back to school: New start, end times released for Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County School Board is finalizing the bus schedule for the year.

It is the last piece of the puzzle to get most schools onto the same schedule.

OCPS is trying to standardize start times throughout the district, making changes to school start and release times.

The new plan will be reflected in the new busing schedule that's expected to be approved Tuesday night.

Beginning in the fall semester, Orange County school officials said they'll mostly have elementary, middle and high schools operating on the same respective schedules.

In most cases, class start and release times have been tweaked by just a few minutes.

Parents who spoke with Channel 9 said they liked the idea.

“It really does make a difference, because that's what we really need,” parent Angela Russell said.

Almost every high school in the county will begin classes at 7:20 a.m.

Middle schools will start at 9:30 a.m., and elementary schools will begin at 8:45 a.m.

The time between classes will become mostly uniform.

Parents said they like the consistency and think the next step should be efforts to keep children in school for full days.

“Trying to see if we can get more time with these kids in school than out of school because while they're in school you don't have to worry about them getting in trouble,” Russell said.

Ninth-grade centers and some of alternative schools will not be affected.

