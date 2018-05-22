0 Backpack ban to begin at all Seminole Co. Public Schools

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Students in the Seminole County Public Schools have to leave their backpacks at home for the rest of the week.

Starting Wednesday, the school system is not allowing backpacks on any school campus. Schools are only in session for half the day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which are the last three days of the school year.

“There are some obvious school safety and security purposes [and] benefits,” said a post on the Seminole County Public Schools Facebook page, which also explained that many students will not need backpacks because there is less homework and instruction time as the school year draws to a close.

A school spokesperson said it’s not the first time county schools have banned backpacks for the last three days of the school year, although in previous years the rule did not apply to all schools.

Parents quickly weighed in on the school district’s Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning, there were 133 comments on a post that had only been up for 24 hours.

In the past, it was up to the principal at each school to decide on backpacks, said school district spokesman Michael Lawrence.

Lawrence told Channel 9’s Michael Lopardi this year the rule applies to all schools for two reasons: to clear up confusion for families with multiple children in various schools, and because of last week’s deadly shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

The backpack ban goes into effect for students Wednesday, May 23.

Read the full Seminole County Public Schools statement below:

