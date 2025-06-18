Bail denied for Volusia County man accused of killing infant son

DELAND, Fla. — A Volusia County man arrested this week for the death of his 2-month-old son will stay in jail until trial.

A judge denied bail for Donovan Winter during his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Winter is charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse after his baby boy died in June 2021 from blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say the parents were frustrated over the baby’s crying.

Before he was pronounced dead, his mother called 911. The baby was found face down at their Merritt Island apartment. Investigators say he had contusions on the inner and outer parts of his lips.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group