Bakery 1908 expands with flagship restaurant near Disney Springs, adds hot food menu

Bakery 1908 on Colonial Drive is getting a sister location.

The new restaurant — opening in late December at 12399 State Road 535 — will be the brand’s flagship location for at least 10 years, which is the duration of the lease signed Oct. 29 and brokered by Hold-Thyssen Inc. of Winter Park.

The 6,000-square-foot commercial space is near Disney Springs and drew interest from across the U.S., said Senior Director Martin Forster of Hold-Thyssen. That’s because it’s in close proximity to 32 hotels with about 5 million guests per year, he said.

