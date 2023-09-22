Bark your calendar: Dog Day coming to Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ever wished your pup could go along on your visit to Leu Gardens? Well, for one day only, dogs can come sniff the flowers and enjoy the sights and smells of the 50-acre gardens.

The garden is hosting Dog Day in the Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials said throughout the day there will be activities for dogs as well as contests for including best dressed, most talented, and best kisser.

To enter the event, general admission costs to the garden will apply, which is $15 per adult, $10 per child, $5 per dog, and free for children under 4, active military, and members.

Officials said all dogs must be on a leash and owners must dispose of pet waste.

