Bartow man found guilty of assaulting federal officer, firing weapon during chase

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Myles Andrew Strickland, 36, from Bartow, has been found guilty by a federal jury of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Strickland, a convicted felon and fugitive wanted on a state arrest warrant from Polk County, was located by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Lee County.

When confronted, he led authorities on a foot chase, during which he prepared a firearm to fire and was subsequently shot by law enforcement. Evidence showed that Strickland discharged his firearm during the incident.

The case against Strickland is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice aimed at combating illegal immigration and dismantling cartels and transnational criminal organisations.

Strickland faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, though a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group