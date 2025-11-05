Basketball court lights at Liberty Park are temporarily out of service

PALM BAY, Fla. — The City of Palm Bay has announced that the basketball court lights at Liberty Park are currently out of service.

City staff are working to restore the lighting as soon as possible.

Liberty Park, located at 895 Carlyle Avenue SE in Palm Bay, Florida, will keep its basketball courts open during daylight hours until the lighting issue is resolved.

The city assures residents that they will be updated once the repairs are completed and the lights are fully operational.

The City of Palm Bay Parks & Facilities Department is handling the situation and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during the repair process.

Residents seeking more information can contact the department at (321) 726-2777.

