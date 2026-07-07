Beach Boys to perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park in July

VALDOSTA, Fla. — The Beach Boys are headed to Wild Adventures Theme Park this month as part of the park’s 2026 concert series.

The band is scheduled to perform Saturday, July 18, at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater in Valdosta, Georgia.

The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

A park admission ticket or season pass is required to attend. General admission to the concert is included with park admission, organizers said.

Guests in the general admission area may bring chairs and blankets.

Reserved concert seating is available in advance for $5 for Diamond Season Passholders, $10 for Gold Season Passholders and $15 for all other guests. Reserved seats will cost $20 on the day of the show.

The 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series is also scheduled to include performances by Australian Pink Floyd, Skillet and for KING + COUNTRY.

More information is available through Wild Adventures.

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