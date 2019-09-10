  • Bearded dragon found in backpack; child didn't want to leave 'Jango' home alone

    By: Kelly Healey

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The last thing a teacher would expect to find in a student’s backpack is a dragon … a bearded one, that is.

    A Florida middle school student didn’t want her bearded dragon, Jango, to be sad and home alone, so she brought it to school, according to a Bay County District Schools Facebook post.

    “Parents, please check those backpacks in the AM!” the post said.

     School officials said they found the stowaway in the backpack and put it in a courier box filled with a pillow and a blanket until the child’s parents could pick up Jango.

    “Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone, but a backpack is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day,” the post said.

    Jango was safely taken home.   

     

