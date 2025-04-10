Belle Isle officer hurt in crash caused by unlicensed driver in country illegally, chief says

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A woman is facing charges after a crash in Belle Isle that hurt a police officer.

The crash happened last week on Jason Street and Oak Ridge Road.

Investigators said a driver turned into the officer’s unit, sending him into a fence and tree.

Officials said Paula Hernandez Lazaro did not have a license.

They later learned she also had no legal status in the U.S. and had entered the country illegally.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

