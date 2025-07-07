Beloved Magic Kingdom attractions officially come to an end

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some beloved attractions have officially come to an end at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The Rivers of America attractions, the Liberty Square Riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island, have permanently closed.

The change marks the end of over 50 years in operation.

Disney announced that the area formerly occupied by these attractions will be transformed into a new Cars Land, introducing Lightning McQueen and other characters to the park for the first time.

The new “Cars” attraction aims to bring the excitement of the popular film franchise to life, offering guests an immersive experience with beloved characters.

Disney hopes to have the new Cars Land open by 2029.

This will also be the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom history.

