Ben Crump to represent family of man shot by police during traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida family is pushing for answers after an Orlando police officer shot and killed their loved one.

The family of Derek Diaz, 26, is now being represented by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump in their quest for justice.

Diaz was killed during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Police Chief Eric Smith said Diaz was not cooperating with officers. He said Diaz made a quick movement as if to grab a gun and he was shot.

A gun was never found.

In a GoFundMe page created by his mother, it says the family is torn apart and that her son is innocent, and his life was taken at the hands of people meant to protect the community.

In a statement, attorney Ben Crump said in part, “We have been told that footage of Derek’s deadly encounter with police will be available to the public within 30 days, but his family is owed that closure immediately.”

