‘Best Foot Forward’: Police focus on pedestrian safety before students head back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Central Florida may see more law enforcement patrolling near crosswalks on your morning commute this week.

The Orlando Police Department and other agencies are taking part in “Operation Best Foot Forward.”

The goal of the operation is to make residents aware of how to drive safely near crosswalks before kids head back to school next month.

Drivers who don’t stop for people in the crosswalk face a $164 ticket and three points on their license.

