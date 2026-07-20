Bethune-Cookman nursing education master’s program earns accreditation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University’s Master of Science in Nursing Education program has earned national accreditation.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing granted initial accreditation to the master’s program following a review that included a self-study and an on-site evaluation. ACEN records confirm the accreditation.

The designation makes it the second nursing program at Bethune-Cookman to receive ACEN accreditation. The university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is also accredited.

“Earning ACEN accreditation reflects years of dedication from our faculty and leadership to build a high-quality program that prepares the next generation of nurse educators,” Dean Beverly Bonaparte said.

The 12-month master’s program is offered entirely online through B-CU Global. It prepares registered nurses for teaching, mentoring and leadership roles in schools and clinical settings.

The program received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in January 2024 and welcomed its first group of students during the 2024-25 academic year.

The accreditation will remain in place through the program’s next scheduled review in fall 2029.

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