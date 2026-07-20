Bethune-Cookman tennis player Madison Molock joins USTA coaching program

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala native and Bethune-Cookman University tennis player Madison Molock has been selected for a national program designed to prepare women for careers in coaching.

Molock is one of 30 participants chosen for the 2026 USTA Coaching Serving All: Aspiring Coaches program, presented in partnership with WeCOACH.

The program will include five virtual sessions and an in-person leadership event at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. Participants will receive coaching education, professional development resources and opportunities to build connections within the sport.

Madison Jade Molock Molock has played competitive tennis for 16 years and has assisted with adult and junior programs, according to program organizers.

Molock has played competitive tennis for 16 years and has assisted with adult and junior programs, according to program organizers.

She played at Forest High School in Ocala before joining the Bethune-Cookman women’s tennis team. Molock was named Marion County Player of the Year three times and earned all-area honors four times, according to her university biography.

Molock is studying biology at Bethune-Cookman and was previously ranked No. 44 among Florida recruits, according to USTA Florida.

“Creating meaningful pathways for women to enter and thrive in coaching starts with supporting those who are eager to lead,” said Megan Rose, managing director of USTA Coaching.

Participants will also receive complimentary WeCOACH memberships, providing continued access to coaching and leadership development programs.

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