Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers said

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

FHP said they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 20, around 6:26 p.m., on State Road 527 and 6th Street.

Troopers said an unknown car was driving southbound in the continuous left turn lane on Orange Avenue south of 6th Street.

A 2016 RAM 1500 was stopped facing south in the inside lane on south Orange Avenue, south of 6th Street.

FHP said a bicyclist was cycling east from the south shoulder across the travel lanes of Orange Avenue south of 6th Street, not in the marked crosswalk.

The bicyclist was biking in front of the unknown car behind the RAM 1500.

The bicyclist entered the direct path of the unknown car and as a result, the front right of the unknown car hit the cyclist.

FHP said the impact caused the bicyclist to hit the rear of the RAM 1500.

Troopers said after post-collision, the unknown car fled the scene.

The 39-year-old man from Orlandi was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 52-year-old woman driving the RAM 1500 was not taken to the hospital and remained on-scene, FHP said.

Troopers said the bicyclist was pronounced deceased on Nov. 29.

Investigators said the unknown car is possibly a white Ryder Box Truck and the right front of the car should be damaged.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

