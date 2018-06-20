Bicyclist found dead on Lake Co. road after hit-and-run, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for a bicyclist who struck a bicyclist and left him for dead, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators from FHP are investigating a deadly crash in Lake County on CR-44 and Sparrow Lane near Fish Camp Road near Eustis.
A person was found lying in the road by a passerby around 10:30 a.m., but it's unclear when the crash happened, troopers said.
Lake County Fire & Rescue pronounced the 38-year-old man dead on the scene.
Troopers said the man was walking his bicycle on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Crimeline or FHP at 407-737-2213.
Location of the crash investigation:
