0 Man with assault-style rifle fires at Lake Co. deputy during home invasion; deputy returns fire

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An alleged kidnapping and home invasion ended when a man armed with an assault-style rifle shot at a Lake County sheriff’s deputy in Leesburg, said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, who was not struck, returned fire at the suspect, striking him and causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped a man from his home in Tavares some time after midnight Wednesday morning, said Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged kidnapping victim said he was leaving his home to go fishing when he was brought to a home on Melrose Avenue against his will, with the intention of robbing the home, according to Herrell.

The man said he was able to get away and call 911, Herrell said.

When deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office arrived just after 1 a.m., one of the suspects fired at a deputy, who then returned fire. The suspect was wounded and flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second suspect was arrested at the scene, deputies said.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

Herrell said the preliminary investigation indicates the two suspects and the alleged kidnapping victim knew each other.

Deputies did not release the names of anyone involved.

The sheriff's office said Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard practice for a deputy-involved shooting.

