Biden administration announces milliions to improve air quality at Florida ports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal transportation officials have approved more than $10 million for projects to improve air quality at ports in Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The money for the awards comes from a new program included in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

The grants include $8.3 million to replace diesel-powered trucks with electric utility tractor rigs and install high-power DC fast chargers at the Talleyrand Marine Terminal in Jacksonville and the Port Everglades Terminal in Fort Lauderdale.

Read: Attempted murder suspect killed during officer-involved shooting, Orlando police said

The change is expected to “reduce truck emissions, queueing, idling and traffic congestion,” the release said.

Another $1.8 million is going to a new terminal operating system at the Seaboard Marine Port in Miami.

Read: Stephan Sterns charged with 1st-degree murder in Madeline Soto’s death

The system is expected to reduce truck idling time at the gates by at least 10 minutes.

“The new system will improve the efficiency of trucks picking up or dropping off containers in the yard, reducing their operating time, the amount of carbon emissions, air pollutants and noise associated with idling trucks and equipment,” the release said.

The funding is part of $148 million in grants aimed at reducing truck emissions going to 16 port projects in 11 states and Puerto Rico.

Read: Oakland’s century-old ‘Bin Laden’ mansion torn down

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group