Biden approves emergency declaration for Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico.

The declaration will allow federal assistance to be provided for emergency response issues related to Hurricane Ernesto.

Assistance includes responses from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

Central Florida has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country.

Many still have family members dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Maria seven years ago.

While Hurricane Ernesto won’t be as strong, many are still worried about their families on the island.

Carlina Figuroa, who lives in Puerto Rico, said, “It was nine months without light, washing by hand the clothes.”

The Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce has Florida members ready to respond to anyone whose family on the island may need help.

