The big advantage of tiny home ownership

Mike Cheatham — cofounder and vice president of Melbourne-based Movable Roots LLC — has been building houses from 100-400 square feet for eight years with his brother, wife, father and four more staffers. In that time, he has helped all kinds of people in all stages of life find comfortable situations in small spaces.

Contracted to build a tiny home for a couple with two Great Danes, Cheatham and his team designed a house that would accommodate the dogs’ size and needs.

“It was a unique challenge, finding suitable materials that were lightweight yet durable enough for the dogs,” he said. “But we worked closely with the couple, and their enthusiasm pushed us to innovate.”

