Big Bird Breakout: Deputies recover runaway emu in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said they recovered a large bird that wandered away from a home.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo showing the large flightless bird sitting in the shade along with two deputies.

Officials said the emu escaped from its owner, which prompted the search.

The bird was found unharmed but in need of some water.

Finding a full-grown emu, which is native to Australia, would be out of the ordinary in the Sunshine State.

Deputies said the large bird was reunited with its owners.

