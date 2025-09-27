Bikers ride to honor fallen Edgewater officer David Jewell

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A commemorative bike ride is happening today to honor fallen Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell, who was shot and killed earlier this month.

David Jewell vigil (WFTV)

The ride started at 11 a.m. from Teddy Morse’s Harley Davidson in Ormond Beach and will end at Hawks Brown Park in Edgewater. It is organized to honor Officer Jewell, who tragically died at a gas station.

Eduardo Machado, the gas station clerk, has been charged with Officer Jewell’s murder.

The Edgewater Police Department is escorting the riders participating in the event, and the Mayor of Edgewater is also attending the ride to show support for the community and the police department during this challenging time.

The commemorative ride honors Officer Jewell’s dedication and sacrifice, warmly bringing the community together to celebrate his memory and stand united in remembrance.

