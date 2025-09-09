Billion Powerball jackpot claimed, second-largest win ever

ORLAND, Fla. — A $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed, making it the second-largest in Powerball history, with winning tickets sold in Missouri and Texas.

Jackpot winners can choose between receiving an $893.5 million annuitized prize or a one-time cash payment of $410.3 million. During this exciting jackpot run, Florida saw a record-breaking week of lottery sales, making the event even more special.

“Floridians showed incredible enthusiasm throughout this jackpot run, and that excitement translated into a meaningful impact for education,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

Florida players bought millions of winning tickets, including 123 prizes over $50,000 and five $1 million wins. This excitement boosted sales, marking the fourth-highest Powerball week at $97.25 million and the third-highest draw game week at $139.18 million.

The latest jackpot cycle brought in around $88.28 million to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), helping to support and uplift Florida students and schools.

