Bird strike forces Allegiant Air flight to make emergency landing at Orlando-Sanford airport

SANFORD COUNTY, Fla. - An Allegiant Air flight had to make an emergency landing at Orlando Sanford International Airport after the plane hit a bird.
The bird strike happened as the flight took off from Punta Gorda Wednesday morning. It was headed to Milwaukee.
The flight was diverted to Orlando Sanford International and landed without incident, said airport spokesperson Lauren Rowe.
Passengers switched planes while the plane that struck the bird will be checked by maintenance, Rowe said.
No one on board the flight was hurt, Rowe said.
