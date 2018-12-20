0 Bizarre crime: Man throws chunk of concrete at Lakeland store owner's face

LAKELAND, Fla. - Normally, when criminals hit convenience stores, it’s to rob the place, but not in this bizarre case.

The incident began in early December when a man walked into a Kwik Stop Food Mart on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland and asked the owner for random items that the store didn’t have, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

While asking for the odd items, the man kept one hand in his jacket pocket, which made the store owner suspicious, deputies said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man throwing a chunk of concrete at the owner, hitting the victim in the face. The man also hit a lottery machine, cracking the screen.

Watch the surveillance video below:

“Fortunately, our victim suffered no major injury. In fact, our victim took off after the suspect,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

After throwing the concrete, the culprit ran out of the store toward Wabash Avenue, deputies said.

“One would assume that this was a premeditated attack, because who carries a chunk of concrete in their jacket pockets?” the Facebook post said. “To any wannabe bad guys out there who might consider committing a crime at this particular store, don't. This store owner isn't having it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

© 2018 Cox Media Group.