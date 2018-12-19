WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting in a shopping center full of holiday shoppers.
Police said a man was shot in the hip in the parking lot of Winter Garden Village around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The shots were fired near the Kirkland’s and World Market stores. There is a Target and a Lowe’s in the same shopping plaza.
Officers have been questioning the shooter, who claimed he opened fire out of self-defense.
Officers are calling it a “family disturbance.”
“One subject says that the cousin that got shot came at him with a knife. The other subject says he was trying to fight his cousin and he got shot,” said Winter Garden Police Lt. Scott Allen.
The victim is expected to survive. Police haven’t released the names of anyone involved, or said if any charges will be filed.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Channel 9 Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.
