    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old Boone High School student was gunned down Tuesday as he walked to school, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

     

    Family, friends and classmates gathered at a makeshift memorial for Alejandro Vargas Martinez, placing candles, flowers and balloons around a fence near the crime scene.

     

    Martinez was shot to death while walking to school at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Waldo Street and East Kaley Street, about a half-mile from the school, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

    Brianna Armstrong, 15, dropped off balloons and stuffed animals with her mom, Andrea.

     

    "I couldn't imagine losing my own child in such a tragic way," Andrea Armstrong said.

     

    Fernando Corral said he was unaware that his classmate was in the ambulance that he passed by on his way to school.

     

    "I'm still processing the fact that he won't be there tomorrow. He won't be there when we come back from Christmas break. He won't be here for his birthday," Corral said. "He won't be here ever again on this Earth. But I just know he's gone, but he'll never be forgotten."

     

    Anyone with information about the case should call Crimeline at 407-423-8477. 

     

     

