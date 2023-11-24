Black Friday forecast: Cloudy, cool start with a chance for early showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Black Friday shoppers will want to grab a jacket and an umbrella before heading out to catch those early deals.

The day got off to a cloudy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s-throughout Central Florida, though areas that were in the 40s Thursday morning actually woke up to slightly warmer temperatures on Black Friday.

Communities to the northwest of Interstate-4 will have a good chance for showers throughout Friday morning. That includes Marion and Flagler Counties, The Villages, and parts of Volusia County, north of DeLand.

Black Friday weather radar

That trend of light rainfall in the area will continue through the morning hours as the system pushes southward with rain chances dropping after noon.

The second half of the day will continue to be cloudy, keeping temperatures on the cool side, but rain chances will be low with fast-moving, spotty showers possible in the southern part of the region.

The extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with some areas forecast to reach the low-70s.

Black Friday forecast

Overnight lows will be very similar to how the day started Friday with temperatures again in the mid to upper-50s

Looking towards the weekend, conditions will start to dry out Saturday with more sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the mid-70s.

That trend will continue with even warmer temperatures Sunday, but will also bring another round of rain to the area in the evening and overnight hours then into Monday morning.

That rain will cool things off again with early-morning lows on Wednesday and Friday forecast to dip into the 40s and even the 30s in some parts of Central Florida.

Weekend forecast

