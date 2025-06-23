Black sludge from dredging project raises beach safety concerns in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. — People in Ponce Inlet are concerned that a US Army Corps of Engineers dredging project meant to help with erosion could be causing other problems on the beaches.

The pipes that line the beach are pumping out black sludge that’s left residue on the sand and an odor in the air.

“I want some testing. I want some clarity about what’s being put on our beaches. What we are swimming in,” said Shea Lopez, who first became concerned when he realized the black residue on the sand was sticking to his feet and clothing.

The project has also caused some complications for Ocean Inlet Surf Shop, which is right across the street from the site.

“We’ve had to move our surf camp to the jetty and have to drive down everyday until they clear the construction site from in front of the shop,” said owner James Gavin.

Here are the questions WFTV sent to the Army Corps of Engineers and the answers that were provided to us:

Why is one pipe pumping out clear water and the other is pumping out black sludge?

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District currently has two dredges working. One is digging the navigation channels just inside the inlet, where the shoaled sediments are lighter in color and larger in grain size. The other dredge is digging in the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW), further away from the inlet, where the sediments are darker, smaller in size, and have some organic staining due to the presence of plant matter, such as leaves, grass, and trees that wash into the ICWW. The material from the ICWW will continue to lighten over the next few months, removing the organic stains, as it is exposed to the air, sunlight, rain, and surf.”

Why is there a sulfur/sewage smell coming from the site?

“The sediments being dredged have been underwater with limited oxygen availability for years. Sometimes, when the sediments are exposed to air again, there is a temporary odor, similar to what you notice at low tide. The odor will go away after a short time.”

What is the black residue all over the beach?

“In some locations, there is a thin layer of dark material on top of the sand. This material is silt that has settled out of the water after coming out of the discharge pipe. The silt is naturally present within the coastal system and blended in with the beach sand.”

Should there be additional signage telling people to avoid walking through or swimming in the areas where the sand is black?

“People should avoid walking and swimming in the immediate vicinity of the construction site, due to safety hazards associated with construction equipment in an active construction zone. The fencing and signage posted related the safety of the work area should be adhered to. There are no further restrictions required outside of the active work areas.”

Has the black sludge been tested for toxins?

“Prior to dredging, the material in the inlet and ICWW was thoroughly analyzed in accordance with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP)’s sediment testing criteria. The analysis of the grain size distribution and silt content fell within the criteria for beach placement on adjacent eroding shorelines.”

Where are the sea turtles that typically nest at the dunes where the pipes are now laying?

“In the pipeline corridor, where no sand is scheduled to be placed (essentially from the Jetty to Beach Street Access), the pipelines are tucked as far landward as possible without impacting the dune vegetation. Sea turtle nests laid in that area remain in place and are marked and buffered. Nests laid in areas that are scheduled to receive sand are relocated by an authorized person, permitted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to a designated recipient beach site several miles away.”

