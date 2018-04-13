Blind man's guide dog killed in hit-and-run in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Orlando that killed a blind man’s guide dog.
Witnesses said the dog, a golden retriever named Pearl, ran out into the road Thursday night without her owner and got hit.
It happened just after 5 p.m. at the entrance to the Colonial Village Mobile Home Park at Harrell Road and Exshire Street.
Ray Mahlberry, who is legally blind, was walking with Pearl, who has been his guide dog for four years.
Mahlberry’s neighbor, Carmen Padilla, checked her home security system and found video which she says shows the moment Pearl was hit by a silver car and pushed down the street. The driver didn’t stop, she said.
"It's shocking. It's very shocking. Plus, the people who did that, they didn’t stop to at least to help the dog,” Padilla said.
Somebody carried Pearl back to Mahlberry’s house, where she was covered in a pink blanket in the carport.
"Ray lives alone and that’s his dog, his guide dog. He takes her everywhere. Ray is distraught right now,” said resident Bonnie Vis.
Padilla gave the video to troopers who are still investigating.
