‘Blue is Back’: Blue Man Group celebrates theater groundbreaking for return to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction is underway on a new venue for the return of a beloved Central Florida attraction.

The “Blue Man Group” is returning to Orlando three years after they left CityWalk at Universal Orlando.

Leaders in Orange County joined members of the group on Thursday for a groundbreaking at Icon Park.

Jack Kenn, the managing director of the Blue Man Group, said they wanted to come back to Orlando since they left.

“It was really great to get the creative team and the operations people together to say, ‘Hey, how do we want this to look? How do we want it to feel? How do we want it to sound? You know, what’s the color of the seats?’ We’ve never been able to pick those things,” Kenn said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the return of the Blue Man Group is great for tourism.

The new theater will be completed later this year.

