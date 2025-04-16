Blue Man Group pushes start date of Orlando residency after more delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Blue Man Group has announced a delay in starting their Orlando residency, citing construction delays.

The group, which was set to begin its stay in Spring, says, “Originally set to open this Spring, the Blue Man Group Theater has experienced several unexpected construction delays that have ultimately pushed the grand opening date to later this year. ”

Tickets to future performances will be available for purchase at Blueman.com as soon as performance times are announced.

You can read our previous coverage on this story HERE.

