Boardwalk expansion could mean more development in Daytona Beach

DYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A multimillion-dollar land purchase and plan to extend the boardwalk in Daytona Beach could spur new development the area hasn’t had in nearly a decade.

The city spent $2.2 million on land near Ocean and Harvey avenues.

The last time a tourism-based development happened on the beach was in 2018 when the Hard Rock Hotel opened. It’s been successful in hosting big events and typically sells out. But beyond its property lines, it hasn’t done much for the city.

Commissioner Ken Strickland said the rest of the beachside is in need of a major clean up.

“We need to make it as attractive to buyers as we possibly can,” said Strickland.

The city bought the land just south of the pier and has a plan to extend the boardwalk beyond it. A Senor Frogs is coming to the area, and Strickland hopes the newly purchased property will attract a boutique hotel or other business to accompany it.

“The way we’ve been doing things is people come in and we offer them incentives and they say they’re going to do stuff. It never happens and they leave with our incentives and we’re left with what we have. It’s time to get a little more serious about it,” said Strickland.

Strickland said there isn’t currently a plan for the homeless that have camped out by the pier, but that the city may have to spend a little money on a new shelter.

The design plans for the new boardwalk should be done by June of next year.

Tourists like Sophia Scappachio say they’re were excited about the possibilities.

“I think it would be fun to grab a drink and go on a roller coaster,” Scappachio said.

“Or even a water slide or water attraction,” said Brenna Lawlor.

