Boat crash near Jetty Park leaves several injured

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A private boat crashed into rocks near Jetty Park before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, injuring multiple people who were airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue assisted with the rescue operation following the crash.

While the exact number of people injured and transported remains unknown, all individuals on board the boat at the time of the crash have been accounted for.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has taken over the investigation into the cause of the boat crash.

